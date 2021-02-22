In the last trading session, 1,138,641 shares of the Beam Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:BEAM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $106.91, and it changed around $3.61 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.25 Billion. BEAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $126.9, offering almost -18.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.84% since then. We note from Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 919.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 Million.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BEAM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM): Trading Information

Instantly BEAM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $113.9 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.0215 over the last five days. On the other hand, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.83, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -21.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEAM is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $145. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) projections and forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +324.92 percent over the past six months and at a 78.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +84.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -44.4%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 22.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.84% of Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 65.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.77%. Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.64% of the shares, which is about 7.33 Million shares worth $598.31 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 5.79% or 3.35 Million shares worth $82.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.