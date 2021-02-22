In the last trading session, 13,458,531 shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc.(NYSE:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.21, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.4 Billion. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.68, offering almost -61.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.62% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.81 Million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ACB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB): Trading Information

Instantly ACB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.50 on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still down -0.1562 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.79, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -19.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $3.62 and a high of $14.56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.2% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 14.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.17%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 307 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.34% of the shares, which is about 4.62 Million shares worth $21.47 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.51% or 2.97 Million shares worth $13.81 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.