In the last trading session, 20,042,043 shares of the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:VTGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.96, and it changed around $0.48 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $419.41 Million. VTGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3, offering almost -1.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.86% since then. We note from VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.9 Million.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VTGN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN): Trading Information

Instantly VTGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.00- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.4949 over the last five days. On the other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 91.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTGN is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +102.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 68.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.6%. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.48% of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 7.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.88%. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.5% of the shares, which is about 6.24 Million shares worth $12.11 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.4% or 1.95 Million shares worth $1.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.