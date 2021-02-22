In today’s recent session, 3,611,549 shares of the Skillz Inc.(NYSE:SKLZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.8, and it changed around -$2.14 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.42 Billion. SKLZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.3, offering almost -36.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.98% since then. We note from Skillz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.03 Million.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ): Trading Information Today

Although SKLZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.19 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.69% year-to-date, but still down -0.0929 over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Skillz Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.