In the last trading session, 1,259,457 shares of the Rekor Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:REKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.95, and it changed around $0.41 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $675.36 Million. REKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.67, offering almost -21.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.14% since then. We note from Rekor Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 840.75 Million.
Rekor Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended REKR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Rekor Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.
Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR): Trading Information
Instantly REKR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.67 on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 18%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0946 over the last five days. On the other hand, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is 0.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REKR is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Rekor Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -76.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.05% of Rekor Systems, Inc. shares, and 18.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.18%. Rekor Systems, Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.82% of the shares, which is about 973.7 Thousand shares worth $5.61 Million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.01% or 694.07 Thousand shares worth $4Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
