In the last trading session, 1,065,617 shares of the New Providence Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:NPA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.35, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $556.31 Million. NPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.37, offering almost -31.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.9% since then. We note from New Providence Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 Million.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NPA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA): Trading Information

Instantly NPA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.72 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.0742 over the last five days. On the other hand, New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 384.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 205.7 day(s).

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. New Providence Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. shares, and 85.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.87%. New Providence Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 55 institutions, with UBS O’Connor LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.9% of the shares, which is about 2.28 Million shares worth $22.93 Million.

Glazer Capital LLC, with 9.73% or 2.24 Million shares worth $22.53 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.