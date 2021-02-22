In today’s recent session, 2,516,519 shares of the Lithium Americas Corp.(NYSE:LAC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.41, and it changed around -$0.62 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.43 Billion. LAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.75, offering almost -40.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90.59% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.26 Million.

Lithium Americas Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LAC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC): Trading Information Today

Although LAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.87 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.0994 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.98, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAC is forecast to be at a low of $15.84 and a high of $25.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lithium Americas Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.25% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares, and 16.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.22%. Lithium Americas Corp. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 2.49 Million shares worth $28.34 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.05% or 1.26 Million shares worth $15.76 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.