In today’s recent session, 1,601,193 shares of the Lemonade, Inc.(NYSE:LMND) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $140.95, and it changed around -$7.64 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.98 Billion. LMND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $188.3, offering almost -33.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.71% since then. We note from Lemonade, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 Million.

Lemonade, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LMND as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lemonade, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND): Trading Information Today

Although LMND has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $171.5 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.146 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -26.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMND is forecast to be at a low of $56 and a high of $163. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lemonade, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -105.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.34% of Lemonade, Inc. shares, and 29.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.08%. Lemonade, Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 21.18% of the shares, which is about 11.98 Million shares worth $595.81 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 5.8% or 3.28 Million shares worth $402.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.