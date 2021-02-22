In the last trading session, 29,354,325 shares of the Ault Global Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DPW) were traded, and its beta was 5.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.75, and it changed around $0.03 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $187.34 Million. DPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.94, offering almost -62.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.15% since then. We note from Ault Global Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 30.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.61 Million.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW): Trading Information

Instantly DPW has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.99- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still up 0.3158 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.6%. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Biggest Investors

Simplex Trading, LLC, with 0.35% or 97.14 Thousand shares worth $422.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.