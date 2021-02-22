In today’s recent session, 1,053,738 shares of the AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:AQB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.96, and it changed around -$0.32 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $570.73 Million. AQB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.32, offering almost -67.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.03% since then. We note from AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 Million.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AQB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB): Trading Information Today

Although AQB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.35- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.08% year-to-date, but still down -0.1299 over the last five days. On the other hand, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AQB is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +88.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) projections and forecasts

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +183.56 percent over the past six months and at a 40.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 93.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $280Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. to make $1Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50Million and $7Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 460%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14185.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.4%. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.24% of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. shares, and 50.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.18%. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Third Security, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 25.91% of the shares, which is about 18.25 Million shares worth $81.78 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 5.48% or 3.86 Million shares worth $17.3 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.