In the last trading session, 1,155,552 shares of the AppHarvest, Inc.(NASDAQ:APPH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.7, and it changed around $3.22 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.5 Billion. APPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.9, offering almost -20.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.08% since then. We note from AppHarvest, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 865.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.46 Million.

AppHarvest, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended APPH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPH is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AppHarvest, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.