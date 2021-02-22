In the last trading session, 1,006,820 shares of the Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.(NASDAQ:ANCN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.41, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.72 Million. ANCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.55, offering almost -139.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.514, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.34% since then. We note from Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 Million.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ANCN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN): Trading Information

Instantly ANCN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.90- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.0832 over the last five days. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) is 1.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -77.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANCN is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -77.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.82% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 3.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.59%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1% of the shares, which is about 369.64 Thousand shares worth $421.39 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.23% or 85.48 Thousand shares worth $147.87 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.