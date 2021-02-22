In the last trading session, 2,082,726 shares of the Agenus Inc.(NASDAQ:AGEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.48, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $851.87 Million. AGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.95, offering almost -32.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.38% since then. We note from Agenus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 Million.

Agenus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AGEN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Agenus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN): Trading Information

Instantly AGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.74- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still down -0.0488 over the last five days. On the other hand, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 78.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGEN is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +78.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 78.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.23 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agenus Inc. to make $19.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.5 Million and $15.13 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -53%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.3%. Agenus Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.25% of Agenus Inc. shares, and 53.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.13%. Agenus Inc. stock is held by 184 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.63% of the shares, which is about 14.52 Million shares worth $46.17 Million.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, with 6.91% or 13.13 Million shares worth $52.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.