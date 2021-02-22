In the last trading session, 4,087,913 shares of the 360 DigiTech, Inc.(NASDAQ:QFIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.64, and it changed around $0.99 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.66 Billion. QFIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.25, offering almost -5.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.21% since then. We note from 360 DigiTech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

360 DigiTech, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended QFIN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 360 DigiTech, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN): Trading Information

Instantly QFIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $32.25 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.6% year-to-date, but still up 0.1717 over the last five days. On the other hand, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 1.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 889.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 451.3 day(s).

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 360 DigiTech, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 225.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.91% of 360 DigiTech, Inc. shares, and 47.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.94%. 360 DigiTech, Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.7% of the shares, which is about 13.57 Million shares worth $160Million.

TT International Asset Management LTD, with 8.53% or 10.82 Million shares worth $129.16 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.