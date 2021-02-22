In the last trading session, 2,670,375 shares of the 22nd Century Group, Inc.(NYSE:XXII) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.14, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $574.88 Million. XXII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.28, offering almost -3.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.71% since then. We note from 22nd Century Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 Million.

22nd Century Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XXII as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII): Trading Information

Instantly XXII has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.26- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.88% year-to-date, but still up 0.1129 over the last five days. On the other hand, 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) is 0.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -3.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XXII is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -3.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.1%. 22nd Century Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -229.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of 22nd Century Group, Inc. shares, and 20.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.78%. 22nd Century Group, Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.17% of the shares, which is about 9.96 Million shares worth $6.38 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.07% or 5.65 Million shares worth $3.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.