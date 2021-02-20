Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s traded shares stood at 318,798 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.28, to imply an increase of 2.24% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ZCMD share’s 52-week high remains $5.25, putting it -130.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.59. The company has a valuation of $56.81 Million, with an average of 502.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 294.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZCMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

After registering a 2.24% upside in the last session, Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.60- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 12.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.06%, and 20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.12%. Short interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) saw shorts transact 38.53 Million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders

Zhongchao Inc. insiders hold 37.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.1% of the shares at 0.15% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 15.9 Thousand shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.41 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2.62 Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.51 Thousand.