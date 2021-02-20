Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s traded shares stood at 539,972 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.91, to imply a decline of -3.75% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The YRD share’s 52-week high remains $6.8, putting it -15.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.7. The company has a valuation of $548.49 Million, with an average of 1.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 279.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YRD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) trade information

After registering a -3.75% downside in the last session, Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.80- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 13.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.88%, and 67.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.95%. Short interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw shorts transact 224.16 Million shares and set a 0.8 days time to cover.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $87.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.05 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $316.74 Million and $293.8 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -72.2% before falling -58.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 177% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.5% annually.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s Major holders

Yiren Digital Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.1% of the shares at 4.1% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Davis Selected Advisers, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.05 Million shares (or 17.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 829.46 Thousand shares, or about 7.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.44 Million.