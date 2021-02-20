World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s traded shares stood at 703,458 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.81, to imply a decline of -0.97% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The WWE share’s 52-week high remains $60, putting it -28.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.1. The company has a valuation of $3.64 Billion, with an average of 1.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WWE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside in the last session, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.58 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 3.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.53%, and -10.12% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -2.58%. Short interest in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw shorts transact 7.36 Million shares and set a 6.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.18, implying an increase of 22.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WWE has been trading 53.81% off suggested target high and -10.28% from its likely low.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) shares are +4.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.85% against 10.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -25.8% this quarter before falling -53.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $257.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $251.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $266.52 Million and $223.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.5% before jumping 12.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 83.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.6% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

WWE Dividends

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 21 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.44%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s Major holders

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.46% of the shares at 111.37% float percentage. In total, 323 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lindsell Train Limited. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.94 Million shares (or 21.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $402.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.2 Million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $201.82 Million.