WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s traded shares stood at 573,690 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.52, to imply an increase of 2.73% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The WKEY share’s 52-week high remains $18.49, putting it -75.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.9. The company has a valuation of $182.93 Million, with an average of 893.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 481.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WKEY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

After registering a 2.73% upside in the last session, WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.50 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 8.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.47%, and 58.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.38%. Short interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw shorts transact 40.12 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying a decline of -14.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WKEY has been trading -14.45% off suggested target high and -14.45% from its likely low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.