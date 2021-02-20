Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s traded shares stood at 718,236 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $71.68, to imply an increase of 2.05% or $1.44 in intraday trading. The WGO share’s 52-week high remains $74.66, putting it -4.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.94. The company has a valuation of $2.41 Billion, with an average of 515.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 719.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WGO a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.38.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) trade information

After registering a 2.05% upside in the last session, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $73.18 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 2.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.01%, and 4.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.59%. Short interest in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) saw shorts transact 3.13 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.64, implying an increase of 6.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62 and $88 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WGO has been trading 22.77% off suggested target high and -13.5% from its likely low.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Winnebago Industries, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) shares are +18.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 129.46% against 27.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 106% this quarter before jumping 592.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -47.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

WGO Dividends

Winnebago Industries, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 29, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 0.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.17%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s Major holders

Winnebago Industries, Inc. insiders hold 3.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.89% of the shares at 95.66% float percentage. In total, 344 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.34 Million shares (or 15.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $320.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.16 Million shares, or about 6.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $111.76 Million.