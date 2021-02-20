Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s traded shares stood at 744,567 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $129.83, to imply an increase of 1.88% or $2.4 in intraday trading. The WSM share’s 52-week high remains $151.16, putting it -16.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.01. The company has a valuation of $9.94 Billion, with an average of 877.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give WSM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.38.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) trade information

After registering a 1.88% upside in the last session, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $131.5 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 1.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.72%, and 3.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.48%. Short interest in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw shorts transact 5.67 Million shares and set a 4.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120.53, implying a decline of -7.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $84 and $155 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WSM has been trading 19.39% off suggested target high and -35.3% from its likely low.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Williams-Sonoma, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) shares are +35.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.38% against 35.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.7% this quarter before jumping 60.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $2.17 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.38 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.84 Billion and $1.08 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.7% before jumping 28% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.72% annually.

WSM Dividends

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.79%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Major holders

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.27% of the shares at 103.37% float percentage. In total, 613 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.68 Million shares (or 10.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $694.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.52 Million shares, or about 9.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $680.02 Million.