VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s traded shares stood at 753,096 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.17, to imply an increase of 3.55% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The VHC share’s 52-week high remains $8.24, putting it -0.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.1. The company has a valuation of $580.55 Million, with an average of 877.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VHC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) trade information

After registering a 3.55% upside in the last session, VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.24- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.56%, and 55.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.1%. Short interest in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) saw shorts transact 6.01 Million shares and set a 5.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36, implying an increase of 340.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VHC has been trading 340.64% off suggested target high and 340.64% from its likely low.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 30.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s Major holders

VirnetX Holding Corp insiders hold 10.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.27% of the shares at 36.13% float percentage. In total, 164 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.7 Million shares (or 6.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.32 Million shares, or about 4.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $17.48 Million.