Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s traded shares stood at 591,221 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.8, to imply an increase of 2.15% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The TNK share’s 52-week high remains $26.92, putting it -95.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.9. The company has a valuation of $465.06 Million, with an average of 929.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 526.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.99.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) trade information

After registering a 2.15% upside in the last session, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.67 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.75%, and 19.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.34%. Short interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw shorts transact 1.36 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.14, implying an increase of 31.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNK has been trading 102.9% off suggested target high and -13.04% from its likely low.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teekay Tankers Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares are +4.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 149.21% against 10.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -140.1% this quarter before falling -117.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $85.35 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $201.05 Million and $222.66 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -57.5% before falling -59.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 178.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s Major holders

Teekay Tankers Ltd. insiders hold 17.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.87% of the shares at 43.37% float percentage. In total, 101 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Russell Investments Group, Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 6.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.52 Million shares, or about 5.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $16.45 Million.