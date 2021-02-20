Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s traded shares stood at 373,152 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.32, to imply an increase of 7.37% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The MFH share’s 52-week high remains $13.14, putting it -40.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $76.65 Million, with an average of 1.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 783.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MFH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

After registering a 7.37% upside in the last session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.14 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 29.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 87.9%, and 166.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 205.57%. Short interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw shorts transact 92.74 Million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 123% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.19% of the shares at 1.19% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 41.85 Thousand shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.24 Thousand.