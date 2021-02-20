JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s traded shares stood at 424,954 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.2, to imply a decline of -0.61% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The JAN share’s 52-week high remains $31.83, putting it -288.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $19.69 Million, with an average of 625.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 672.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for JanOne Inc. (JAN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

After registering a -0.61% downside in the last session, JanOne Inc. (JAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.43- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 13.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.68%, and 48.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.69%. Short interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw shorts transact 41.34 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 143.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAN has been trading 143.9% off suggested target high and 143.9% from its likely low.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -64.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -80.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

JanOne Inc. insiders hold 45.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.25% of the shares at 0.45% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 710 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.37 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 173 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $845.