Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s traded shares stood at 399,213 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.46, to imply a decline of -2.11% or -$0.96 in intraday trading. The DCPH share’s 52-week high remains $68.4, putting it -53.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.1. The company has a valuation of $2.56 Billion, with an average of 646.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 427.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DCPH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.09.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

After registering a -2.11% downside in the last session, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.48 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 13.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.6%, and -10.11% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -22.1%. Short interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw shorts transact 3.2 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.83, implying an increase of 66.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $61 and $84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCPH has been trading 88.93% off suggested target high and 37.2% from its likely low.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) shares are +0.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.55% against 14%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.9% this quarter before jumping 14.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 171.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $21.74 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $210Million and $890Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10252.4% before jumping 3298.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -49.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21% annually.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 29.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.43% of the shares at 106.53% float percentage. In total, 238 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.77 Million shares (or 8.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $244.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.77 Million shares, or about 6.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $193.62 Million.