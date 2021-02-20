Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s traded shares stood at 472,555 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.4, to imply an increase of 0.31% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The CVLB share’s 52-week high remains $33.02, putting it -12.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +98.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $703.23 Million, with an average of 1.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 645.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CVLB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) trade information

After registering a 0.31% upside in the last session, Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.40 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 9.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.57%, and 279.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 350.23%. Short interest in Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) saw shorts transact 225.37 Million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.5, implying an increase of 27.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVLB has been trading 36.05% off suggested target high and 19.05% from its likely low.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -29.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s Major holders

Conversion Labs, Inc. insiders hold 37.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.19% of the shares at 0.31% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Barry Investment Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 83.2 Thousand shares (or 0.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $543.3 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magnus Financial Group LLC with 47.49 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $310.11 Thousand.