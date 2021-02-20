Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s traded shares stood at 659,477 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $134.02, to imply a decline of -3.89% or -$5.43 in intraday trading. The GTLS share’s 52-week high remains $158.99, putting it -18.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15. The company has a valuation of $4.83 Billion, with an average of 398.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 374.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GTLS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.79.

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

After registering a -3.89% downside in the last session, Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $158.9 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 15.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.83%, and -2.45% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 13.78%. Short interest in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) saw shorts transact 4.14 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $155.82, implying an increase of 16.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44 and $190 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTLS has been trading 41.77% off suggested target high and -67.17% from its likely low.

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chart Industries, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) shares are +84.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.54% against 4.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.6% this quarter before jumping 22.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $308.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $314.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $321.1 Million and $310.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.9% before jumping 1.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -15% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.63% annually.

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

Chart Industries, Inc. insiders hold 0.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.57% of the shares at 110.22% float percentage. In total, 320 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.45 Million shares (or 15.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $641.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.55 Million shares, or about 9.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $249.26 Million.