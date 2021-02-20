Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s traded shares stood at 346,506 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.89, to imply an increase of 6.55% or $2.39 in intraday trading. The AOSL share’s 52-week high remains $43, putting it -10.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.82. The company has a valuation of $1Billion, with an average of 631Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 356.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AOSL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) trade information

After registering a 6.55% upside in the last session, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.00 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 9.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.83%, and 32.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.51%. Short interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) saw shorts transact 474.5 Million shares and set a 1.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.33, implying a decline of -1.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AOSL has been trading 15.71% off suggested target high and -33.14% from its likely low.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) shares are +186.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 167.05% against 20.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 400% this quarter before jumping 110.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -452.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17% annually.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s Major holders

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited insiders hold 20.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.34% of the shares at 75.94% float percentage. In total, 122 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.99 Million shares (or 7.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.47 Million shares, or about 5.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $18.9 Million.