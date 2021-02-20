Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s traded shares stood at 575,970 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.05, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The ADV share’s 52-week high remains $13.92, putting it -38.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.89. The company has a valuation of $3.15 Billion, with an average of 701.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 994.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.41 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 3.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.03%, and -15.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.69%. Short interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw shorts transact 4.43 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.5, implying an increase of 34.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADV has been trading 39.3% off suggested target high and 29.35% from its likely low.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.6% annually.