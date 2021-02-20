ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s traded shares stood at 601,604 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.9, to imply a decline of -6.92% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The ADTX share’s 52-week high remains $9.58, putting it -145.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $54.61 Million, with an average of 3.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

After registering a -6.92% downside in the last session, ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.40- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 27.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.86%, and 63.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 87.5%. Short interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw shorts transact 996.41 Million shares and set a 240.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 258.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADTX has been trading 258.97% off suggested target high and 258.97% from its likely low.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -2.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 25.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.11% of the shares at 9.48% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 224.97 Thousand shares (or 1.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $438.69 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wedbush Securities Inc with 61.83 Thousand shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $120.57 Thousand.