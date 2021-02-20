Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s traded shares stood at 324,626 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.79, to imply a decline of -0.79% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The FREE share’s 52-week high remains $14.29, putting it -3.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.92. The company has a valuation of $529.9 Million, with an average of 530.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 462.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FREE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) trade information

After registering a -0.79% downside in the last session, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.29 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 3.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.08%, and 15.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.51%. Short interest in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) saw shorts transact 1.63 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.25, implying an increase of 54.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FREE has been trading 59.54% off suggested target high and 45.03% from its likely low.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s Major holders

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. insiders hold 8.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.79% of the shares at 77.23% float percentage. In total, 81 institutions holds shares in the company, led by River Road Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.94 Million shares (or 7.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rubric Capital Management LP with 2.6 Million shares, or about 6.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $21.68 Million.