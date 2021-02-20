Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares stood at 401,686 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.11, to imply an increase of 0.1% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The WVE share’s 52-week high remains $19.98, putting it -97.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.61. The company has a valuation of $493.14 Million, with an average of 426.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 623.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WVE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.61.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

After registering a 0.1% upside in the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.22 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 9.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.3%, and 13.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.46%. Short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw shorts transact 4.28 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.57, implying an increase of 63.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WVE has been trading 167.06% off suggested target high and -30.76% from its likely low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are +0.1% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.87% against 14%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 63% this quarter before jumping 61.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $9.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.46 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.4 Million and $4.16 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 306.2% before jumping 127.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -12.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 12.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.71% of the shares at 88.14% float percentage. In total, 149 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.78 Million shares (or 15.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 3.92 Million shares, or about 8.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $30.89 Million.