Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s traded shares stood at 632,975 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.38, to imply an increase of 1% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The WMG share’s 52-week high remains $39.61, putting it -8.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.61. The company has a valuation of $18.71 Billion, with an average of 765.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WMG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

After registering a 1% upside in the last session, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $38.03 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 4.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.7%, and 0.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.24%. Short interest in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw shorts transact 4.86 Million shares and set a 4.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.93, implying an increase of 9.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WMG has been trading 31.94% off suggested target high and -6.54% from its likely low.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -39.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -285.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.31% annually.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warner Music Group Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Warner Music Group Corp. insiders hold 13.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.84% of the shares at 109.5% float percentage. In total, 157 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sands Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.34 Million shares (or 11.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $354.55 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 6.91 Million shares, or about 6.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $198.58 Million.