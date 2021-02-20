Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s traded shares stood at 574,175 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.74, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The VYGR share’s 52-week high remains $14.62, putting it -116.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +7.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.26. The company has a valuation of $252.52 Million, with an average of 558.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 463.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VYGR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside in the last session, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.42- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 9.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.67%, and -22.26% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.73%. Short interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw shorts transact 1.91 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.14, implying an increase of 80.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VYGR has been trading 196.74% off suggested target high and -10.98% from its likely low.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) shares are -43.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 175.21% against 14%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -64.7% this quarter before jumping 22.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $13.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.67 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -59.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -12.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 55.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 14.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.93% of the shares at 87.19% float percentage. In total, 171 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TRV GP III, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.39 Million shares (or 17.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bellevue Group AG with 2.71 Million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $28.94 Million.