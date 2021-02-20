Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s traded shares stood at 303,924 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.1, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The UTZ share’s 52-week high remains $26.62, putting it -1.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.84. The company has a valuation of $3.15 Billion, with an average of 582.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 735.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UTZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) trade information

After registering a 1.36% upside in the last session, Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.62 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.08%, and 19.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.31%. Short interest in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) saw shorts transact 3.01 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.89, implying a decline of -4.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UTZ has been trading 11.11% off suggested target high and -23.37% from its likely low.

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 317.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 72.88% annually.

UTZ Dividends

Utz Brands, Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 05, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Utz Brands, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s Major holders

Utz Brands, Inc. insiders hold 15.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.26% of the shares at 84.06% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.1 Million shares (or 10.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $109.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BAMCO Inc. with 5.35 Million shares, or about 9.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $95.77 Million.