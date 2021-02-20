Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s traded shares stood at 592,750 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.24, to imply a decline of -0.54% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The UUU share’s 52-week high remains $19.88, putting it -115.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $21.37 Million, with an average of 854.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UUU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) trade information

After registering a -0.54% downside in the last session, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.67 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 20.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.21%, and 55.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 84.43%. Short interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) saw shorts transact 138.21 Million shares and set a 126.8 days time to cover.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -331.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Major holders

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. insiders hold 30.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.9% of the shares at 24.35% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 124.46 Thousand shares (or 5.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $236.46 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with 73.51 Thousand shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $139.67 Thousand.