Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s traded shares stood at 296,418 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $121.93, to imply an increase of 0.98% or $1.18 in intraday trading. The TPTX share’s 52-week high remains $141.3, putting it -15.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.3. The company has a valuation of $5.87 Billion, with an average of 195.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 282.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TPTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

After registering a 0.98% upside in the last session, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $136.8 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 10.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.43%, and -9.9% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 0.07%. Short interest in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw shorts transact 1.97 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $159.6, implying an increase of 30.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $145 and $190 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPTX has been trading 55.83% off suggested target high and 18.92% from its likely low.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -257.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 4.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.66% of the shares at 90.84% float percentage. In total, 248 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.22 Million shares (or 12.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $757.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.16 Million shares, or about 6.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $384.73 Million.