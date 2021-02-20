Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s traded shares stood at 441,160 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.76, to imply a decline of -3.19% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The TRIB share’s 52-week high remains $6.82, putting it -18.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $120.39 Million, with an average of 344.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 519.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRIB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) trade information

After registering a -3.19% downside in the last session, Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.76- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 14.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.79%, and 37.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.18%. Short interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) saw shorts transact 132.96 Million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 21.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRIB has been trading 21.53% off suggested target high and 21.53% from its likely low.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trinity Biotech plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) shares are +174.29% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 250% this quarter before jumping 75% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -28% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s Major holders

Trinity Biotech plc insiders hold 20.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.67% of the shares at 33.45% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.91 Million shares (or 7.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.26 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC with 1.68 Million shares, or about 6.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.41 Million.