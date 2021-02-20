Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s traded shares stood at 365,588 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.07, to imply an increase of 1.82% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The TVTY share’s 52-week high remains $25.45, putting it -5.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $1.17 Billion, with an average of 796.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 461.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TVTY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) trade information

After registering a 1.82% upside in the last session, Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.83 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 3.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.31%, and 9.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.87%. Short interest in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) saw shorts transact 8.08 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.38, implying a decline of -11.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TVTY has been trading 16.33% off suggested target high and -33.53% from its likely low.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tivity Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) shares are +35.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.86% against 7.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -27.5% this quarter before jumping 291.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $190.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $159.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $272.79 Million and $337.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -30.3% before falling -52.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -47.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -371.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.81% annually.

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s Major holders

Tivity Health, Inc. insiders hold 5.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.22% of the shares at 112.35% float percentage. In total, 232 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.24 Million shares (or 12.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with 4.8 Million shares, or about 9.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $67.3 Million.