The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s traded shares stood at 300,018 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.57, to imply an increase of 1.23% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The BKE share’s 52-week high remains $42.36, putting it -9.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.76. The company has a valuation of $1.91 Billion, with an average of 363.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 527.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BKE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) trade information

After registering a 1.23% upside in the last session, The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.86 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 3.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.6%, and 19.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.09%. Short interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) saw shorts transact 6.07 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying a decline of -63.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKE has been trading -63.7% off suggested target high and -63.7% from its likely low.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.88% annually.

BKE Dividends

The Buckle, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Buckle, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.2, with the share yield ticking at 3.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.63%.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s Major holders

The Buckle, Inc. insiders hold 41.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.48% of the shares at 110.33% float percentage. In total, 250 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.23 Million shares (or 14.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $211.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.1 Million shares, or about 10.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $148.87 Million.