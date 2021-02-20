TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s traded shares stood at 308,059 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.87, to imply an increase of 1.87% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The TCRR share’s 52-week high remains $35.86, putting it -24.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.84. The company has a valuation of $1.1 Billion, with an average of 341.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 535.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TCRR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

After registering a 1.87% upside in the last session, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.14 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.19%, and -8.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.66%. Short interest in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw shorts transact 2.63 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.89, implying an increase of 62.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCRR has been trading 125.15% off suggested target high and 28.16% from its likely low.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -79.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.72% of the shares at 98.25% float percentage. In total, 133 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MPM Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.05 Million shares (or 12.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with 3.37 Million shares, or about 10.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $68.5 Million.