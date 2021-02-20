Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s traded shares stood at 523,399 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply an increase of 5.63% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SPRT share’s 52-week high remains $2.57, putting it -5.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.93. The company has a valuation of $47.28 Million, with an average of 255.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 145.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Support.com, Inc. (SPRT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPRT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) trade information

After registering a 5.63% upside in the last session, Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.53- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 3.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.02%, and 11.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.91%. Short interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw shorts transact 21.67 Million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 22.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPRT has been trading 22.95% off suggested target high and 22.95% from its likely low.

Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 141.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s Major holders

Support.com, Inc. insiders hold 21.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.29% of the shares at 40.91% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fondren Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.3 Million shares (or 6.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 893.08 Thousand shares, or about 4.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.61 Million.