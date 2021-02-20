SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s traded shares stood at 575,370 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.96, to imply a decline of -0.44% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The TLMD share’s 52-week high remains $12.08, putting it -34.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +24.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.75. The company has a valuation of $687.89 Million, with an average of 519.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 516.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TLMD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) trade information

After registering a -0.44% downside in the last session, SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.48- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 5.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.7%, and 25.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.29%. Short interest in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw shorts transact 1.85 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.25, implying an increase of 25.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLMD has been trading 33.93% off suggested target high and 11.61% from its likely low.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.