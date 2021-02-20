Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s traded shares stood at 386,070 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply an increase of 3.79% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The SND share’s 52-week high remains $3.4, putting it -12.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $131.29 Million, with an average of 857.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 376.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Smart Sand, Inc. (SND), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SND a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) trade information

After registering a 3.79% upside in the last session, Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.40- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 11.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.33%, and 58.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75%. Short interest in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) saw shorts transact 2.26 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.13, implying a decline of -29.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SND has been trading -16.94% off suggested target high and -33.55% from its likely low.

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $19.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.49 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.67 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -59.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.6% annually.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Major holders

Smart Sand, Inc. insiders hold 20.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.21% of the shares at 53.29% float percentage. In total, 55 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clearlake Capital Group, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.92 Million shares (or 25.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.61 Million shares, or about 3.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.77 Million.