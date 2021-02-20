Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s traded shares stood at 625,322 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.68, to imply an increase of 2.9% or $1.74 in intraday trading. The SIMO share’s 52-week high remains $64.4, putting it -4.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.72. The company has a valuation of $2.17 Billion, with an average of 552.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 440.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SIMO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) trade information

After registering a 2.9% upside in the last session, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $64.40 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 4.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.85%, and 22.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.1%. Short interest in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw shorts transact 192.26 Million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.05, implying an increase of 11.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIMO has been trading 62.13% off suggested target high and -18.94% from its likely low.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Silicon Motion Technology Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) shares are +60.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.69% against 20.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.5% this quarter before jumping 21% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $156.45 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $165.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $132.8 Million and $136.81 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.8% before jumping 20.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -32.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7% annually.

SIMO Dividends

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 26 and April 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.4, with the share yield ticking at 2.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.38%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s Major holders

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.64% of the shares at 77.64% float percentage. In total, 189 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.27 Million shares (or 6.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cardinal Capital Management LLC with 2.01 Million shares, or about 5.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $75.99 Million.