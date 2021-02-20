Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Zix Corporation (ZIXI), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZIXI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying an increase of 8.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZIXI has been trading 18.46% off suggested target high and -1.28% from its likely low.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zix Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zix Corporation (ZIXI) shares are +60.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 154.17% against -4.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.1% this quarter before jumping 16.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $56.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $58.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50.38 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -54.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -260.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s Major holders

Zix Corporation insiders hold 4.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.1% of the shares at 72.46% float percentage. In total, 168 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.33 Million shares (or 7.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legal & General Group PLC with 3.31 Million shares, or about 5.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $19.33 Million.