Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s traded shares stood at 863,567 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.46, to imply a decline of -0.66% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The SHEN share’s 52-week high remains $59.93, putting it -37.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +11.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.35. The company has a valuation of $2.17 Billion, with an average of 266.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 181.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SHEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.85.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.38 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 6.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.96%, and -1.09% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 0.49%. Short interest in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) saw shorts transact 1.02 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.5, implying an increase of 13.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHEN has been trading 24.25% off suggested target high and 3.54% from its likely low.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shenandoah Telecommunications Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) shares are -21.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.18% against 6.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 214.8% this quarter before jumping 333.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -31.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $94.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $170.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $161Million and $153.19 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -41.2% before jumping 11.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 17.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.4% annually.

SHEN Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has its next earnings report out on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.34, with the share yield ticking at 0.78% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.74%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s Major holders

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company insiders hold 4.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.82% of the shares at 59.34% float percentage. In total, 241 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.74 Million shares (or 15.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $334.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.92 Million shares, or about 9.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $218.54 Million.