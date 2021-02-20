Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s traded shares stood at 764,164 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.74, to imply an increase of 1.95% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The LPRO share’s 52-week high remains $43, putting it -11% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.37. The company has a valuation of $4.91 Billion, with an average of 856.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LPRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.
Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information
After registering a 1.95% upside in the last session, Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.00 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 9.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.49%, and 0.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.81%. Short interest in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) saw shorts transact 3.16 Million shares and set a 2.7 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.36, implying an increase of 9.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPRO has been trading 54.88% off suggested target high and -22.56% from its likely low.
Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 383.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 51.8% annually.
Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders
Open Lending Corporation insiders hold 16.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.92% of the shares at 55.21% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.45 Million shares (or 5.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $164.39 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.1 Million shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $155.68 Million.
