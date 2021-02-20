Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s traded shares stood at 350,863 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.3, to imply a decline of -2.67% or -$0.97 in intraday trading. The LAKE share’s 52-week high remains $47.95, putting it -35.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.44. The company has a valuation of $283.11 Million, with an average of 621.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 409.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LAKE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) trade information

After registering a -2.67% downside in the last session, Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.78 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 15.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.86%, and 27.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.54%. Short interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw shorts transact 846.89 Million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.5, implying a decline of -10.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAKE has been trading -0.85% off suggested target high and -20.68% from its likely low.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lakeland Industries, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) shares are +68.1% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 808.89% against 12.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 340% this quarter before falling -54.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $34.96 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.19 Million and $27.76 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24% before jumping 21.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -25.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 128.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s Major holders

Lakeland Industries, Inc. insiders hold 2.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.26% of the shares at 75.47% float percentage. In total, 126 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 746Thousand shares (or 9.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 679.54 Thousand shares, or about 8.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.45 Million.